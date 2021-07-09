Futures Pointing To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside following the pullback seen in the previous session.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the weakness seen on Thursday, which reflected concerns about the global .

The may also benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped propel the major averages to record highs despite lingering uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy.

A rebound by treasury yields may also generate early buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Yields have fallen sharply in recent sessions amid indications the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to begin scaling back its asset purchase program.

Stocks climbed well off their worst levels after an early sell-off but still ended Thursday's trading firmly in negative territory. With the drop on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulled back off Wednesday's record closing highs.

After plunging by more than 500 points in early trading, the Dow ended the day down 259.86 points or 0.8 percent at 34,421.93. The Nasdaq slid 105.28 points or 0.7 percent to 14,559.79 and the S&P 500 slumped 37.31 points or 0.9 percent to 4,320.82.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy contributed to the early sell-off on Wall Street amid considerable weakness in the overseas markets.

News that Japan has declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games added to worries about the impact of new variants.

The U.S. economy has recovered strongly from the pandemic-induced slump, but the rapid spread of variants in other parts of the world has raised concerns about a global slowdown.

Adding to the negative sentiment on Wall Street, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims unexpectedly inched higher in the week ended July 3rd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 373,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 371,000.

The uptick surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 350,000 from the 364,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The weakness on Wall Street also came amid a continued slump in U.S. treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note once again falling to its lowest levels since February.

Transportation stocks moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the Dow Jones Transportation Average down by 3.3 percent to its lowest closing level in well over three months.

Significant weakness was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The weakness among gold stocks came amid a downturn by the price of the precious metal.

Housing stocks also saw considerable weakness on the day, resulting in a 2.7 percent drop by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Financial, steel and semiconductor stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.66 to $73.60 a barrel after advancing $0.74 to $72.94 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.90 to $1,800.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $2.90 to $1,803.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.99 yen versus the 109.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1860 compared to yesterday's $1.1845.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday on concerns that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the world and low vaccination rates could pose a threat to the global recovery.

Chinese shares ended marginally lower as a major U.S. shares index removed more Chinese companies after an updated U.S. executive order barring domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 191.41 points, or 0.7 percent, to 27,344.54 after briefly dipping into bear market territory.

Japanese shares extended losses for a third day amid concerns that a state of emergency to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections will slow the economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 177.61 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish at 27,940.42, while the broader Topix closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,912.38.

Seven & I Holdings, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Chugai Pharma, Suuki Motor, Sumitomo Realty, Fanuc and Daikin Industries fell 2-3 percent, while J Front Retailing, Eisai and Hitachi Zosen all rose over 2 percent. Heavyweight SoftBank Group recouped some early losses to end 0.7 percent lower.

Australian markets fell sharply after two straight sessions of gains, as Sydney battled its worst Covid outbreak of this year. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 68.10 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,273.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 69.60 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,545.30.

Tech stocks led losses, with Appen, Wisetech Global and Afterpay losing 3-5 percent. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended down around half a percent as iron ore prices fell on demand worries.

Seoul stocks fell for the third straight session after the government said it would impose the strictest Level 4 restrictions in greater Seoul for two weeks to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections. The Kospi slumped 34.73 points, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 3,217.95.

The country added 1,316 new daily cases of COVID-19 today, marking the highest number since the first confirmed virus case on January 20, 2020. LG Chem lost 3 percent and Hyundai Motor declined 1.5 percent, while SK Telecom advanced 1.6 percent.

Europe

European stocks have rebounded on Friday as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid the spread of Covid-19 variants.

German 10-year Bund yield and other major eurozone government bonds, such as those of France and the Netherlands, have also seen yields tick up today.

Focus now shifts to the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Venice, Italy, today and tomorrow, with global tax reform on top of the agenda.

While the French CAC 40 Index has surged up by 1.7 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

Cyclicals are back in favor, with banks and automakers posting strong gains.

French geoscience company CGG has also advanced. The company said its planned asset monetization and sale of businesses held for sale are progressing well and are on track to close in early fourth quarter.

Plane maker Airbus has also soared after it reported a 52 percent jump in jet deliveries in the first half of 2021.

Miners rebounded, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore are also moving notably higher in London.

Travel-related stocks such as easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways-owner IAG has also risen after the U.K. government said that beginning July 19, fully vaccinated residents and children will no longer have to quarantine on their return to England.

Aircraft and car parts supplier Senior has also moved to the upside after raising its guidance for the financial year.

Victrex, a supplier of high performance polymer solutions, has also advanced after its third-quarter Group revenue climbed 37 percent from last year.

Luxury goods group Burberry has also jumped after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy." French rival LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Hermès International have also risen.

Investors have shrugged off data showing the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in May despite an easing of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in May, slower than the revised 2 percent growth posted in April and economists' forecast of +1.5 percent. Nonetheless, GDP rose for the fourth straight month.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of May at 10 am ET. Wholesale inventories are expected to jump by 1.1 percent.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of General Motors (GM) are moving significantly higher in pre-market trading after Wedbush initiated coverage of the auto giant's stock with an Outperform rating.

Clothing company Levi Strauss (LEVI) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and providing upbeat guidance.

Shares of PriceSmart (PSMT) may also move to the upside after the warehouse club operator reported fiscal third quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

