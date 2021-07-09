Canadian Market Remains Firmly Up In Positive Territory On Strong Jobs Data

The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon, as strong jobs data and higher commodity prices outweigh concerns about the impact of rising cases on global economic rebound.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian created 231,000 jobs in June, above market expectations of a 195,000 rise and following a cumulative decline of 275,000 over the previous two months.

Full-time employment in the country decreased by 33,200 in June, while part-time employment increased to 263,900 in the month.

The unemployment rate in Canada dropped to 7.6% in June from 8.2% a month earlier.

A firm trend on Wall Street and positive close in European also contribute to the strong uptick in the Canadian market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 139.13 points or 0.7% at 20,200.34 an hour past noon. The index touched a high of 20,252.69.

Materials shares are the most impressive gainers. Methanex Corp (MX.TO) tops the list of movers, gaining 5.75%. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), MAG Silver (MAG.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO) are up 2 to 4%.

Ats Automation (ATA.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO), Exchange Iron Corp (EIF.TO) and Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO), gaining between 2 and 3.4%, are the major movers in the industrial section.

Consumer discretionary stocks Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are up 1.5 to 2.3%.

Among energy stocks, Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are up 1.3 to 1.75%.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares are up nearly 16% after the company reported a profit of $23 million or 93 cents per diluted share in its second quarter, compared with a loss of $99.1 million or $4.01 per diluted share a year ago. The company, which had suspended its dividend last year when the pandemic forced restaurants to close, has annouced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share next month.

