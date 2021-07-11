South Korea Bourse Due For Support On Monday

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 85 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,215-point plateau although it's got a solid lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial, , chemical and industrial stocks, although the oil companies offered support.

For the day, the index sank 34.73 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 3,217.95 after trading between 3,188.80 and 3,245.52. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 16.2 trillion won. There were 739 decliners and 149 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.93 percent, while KB Financial plunged 3.63 percent, Hana Financial cratered 2.63 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.63 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.63 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.65 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.55 percent, LG Chem tanked 3.03 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.32 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.99 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.12 percent, POSCO fell 0.44 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.58 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.82 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.53 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the , traders seem optimistic the U.S. will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com