Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Malaysia stock market on Friday halted the five-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index gained 11.87 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 1,520.58 after trading between 1,508.36 and 1,522.80. Volume was 3.982 billion shares worth 2.862 billion ringgit. There were 658 gainers and 326 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata lost 0.53 percent, while CIMB Group advanced 1.35 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.69 percent, Digi.com soared 2.66 percent, Genting gained 1.05 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.82 percent, Hartalega Holdings jumped 1.86 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.18 percent, IOI Corporation strengthened 1.36 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rallied 1.75 percent, Maybank added 1.25 percent, Maxis gathered 1.61 percent, MISC rose 1.04 percent, MRDIY accelerated 1.95 percent, Petronas Chemicals improved 0.88 percent, PPB Group was up 0.44 percent, Press Metal shed 0.61 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, Sime Darby perked 1.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.26 percent, Telekom Malaysia spiked 2.57 percent, Tenaga Nasional increased 0.73 percent, Top Glove surged 2.69 percent and RHB Capital and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the , traders seem optimistic the U.S. will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.

