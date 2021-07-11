Additional Support Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 85 points or 2.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,130-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 23.81 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 3,131.40 after trading between 3,095.35 and 3,138.64. Volume was 1.30 billion shares worth 1.12 billion Singapore dollars. There were 321 gainers and 176 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT gathered 1.35 percent, while CapitaLand accelerated 2.17 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rallied 1.42 percent, City Developments soared 2.19 percent, Comfort DelGro strengthened 0.62 percent, DBS Group collected 0.41 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.58 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 1.86 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 2.44 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.45 percent, SATS was up 0.25 percent, Singapore Airlines added 0.80 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.81 percent, Singapore Press Holdings improved 0.57 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 1.29 percent, SingTel increased 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank gained 0.63 percent, Wilmar International spiked 2.04 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Dairy Farm International, Genting Singapore, SembCorp Industries, Thai Beverage and Hongkong Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the , traders seem optimistic the U.S. will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.

