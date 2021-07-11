New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Rises 0.9% In June

The value of electronics retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - slowing from 1.7 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, retail card spending climbed 4.0 percent, also slowing from 18.1 percent in the previous month.

Spending in the core retail industries was up 0.6 percent on month, while overall spending gained 1.6 percent.

For the second quarter of 2021, retail card spending gained 4.5 percent on quarter and core retail spending advanced 5.5 percent.

Economic News

