Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Friday's Gains

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday finally ended the losing streak that had reached eight sessions and cost it more than 2,110 points or 7.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 27,350-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the stocks and mixed performances from the properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index climbed 191.44 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 27,344.54 after trading between 26,861.87 and 27,450.79.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.76 percent, while AIA Group rose 0.37 percent, Alibaba Group skidded 0.91 percent, Alibaba Health Info jumped 2.85 percent, ANTA Sports skyrocketed 6.86 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 1.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.54 percent, China Resources Land tanked 1.44 percent, CITIC sank 0.84 percent, CNOOC was up 0.12 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.59 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.19 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 1.62 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.55 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.44 percent, Longfor tumbled 1.21 percent, Meituan spiked 4.33 percent, New World Development plummeted 2.73 percent, Sands China fell 0.32 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties increased 0.18 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 2.02 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 5.12 percent, WuXi Biologics soared 5.00 percent and China Life Insurance was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the , traders seem optimistic the U.S. will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.

Market Analysis