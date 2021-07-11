Indonesia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak

The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking just seven points or 0.1 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,040-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the financials were offset by gains from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index eased 0.06 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 6,039.84 after trading between 6,026.55 and 6,060.54.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.77 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 2.14 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 2.52 percent, Bank Central Asia rose 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri plunged 2.12 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 1.81 percent, Indocement spiked 2.65 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.56 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.78 percent, United Tractors cratered 2.74 percent, Astra International perked 0.61 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.57 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 4.42 percent, Timah rallied 1.24 percent, Bumi Resources climbed 1.69 percent and Indosat and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the , traders seem optimistic the U.S. will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.

