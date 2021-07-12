China Trade Data On Tap For Tuesday

China will on Tuesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 30.0 percent on year after surging 51.1 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 23.1 percent, slowing from 27.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $44.2 billion, down from $45.53 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see June figures for confidence from NAB and new home sales from HIA. In May, the business confidence index had a score of 20, while home sales jumped 15.2 percent on month.

New Zealand will provide June data for food inflation; in May, food prices were up 1.8 percent on year.

