Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In May

Malaysia's industrial production grew at a softer pace in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 26.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 50.1 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 46.1 percent rise.

The growth in production was mainly driven by a rise in production of manufacturing industry, mining and quarrying, and electricity.

Manufacturing output increased 29.8 percent yearly in May, after a 68.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Among other sectors, the mining and quarrying output gained 20.7 percent and electricity output grew 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.3 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.