Romania Trade Deficit Widens In May

Romania's trade deficit widened in May, as exports and imports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.772 billion in May from EUR 1.256 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 1.73 billion.

Exports rose 58.5 percent annually in May, after a 113.2 percent growth in April.

Imports gained 54.2 percent yearly in May, after a 74.6 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to May period, the trade deficit was EUR 8.836 billion. Exports rose 26.0 percent and imports rose 24.6 percent.

