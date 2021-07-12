India Industrial Production Expands In May

India's industrial production grew notably in May, largely reflecting low base effects, official data showed on Monday.



Industrial output grew 29.3 percent on a yearly basis in May, after surging 134.6 percent in April. Output was forecast to advance 32 percent.

Manufacturing output registered a double-digit growth of 34.5 percent and mining output advanced 23.3 percent. At the same time, electricity output was up 7.5 percent.

During April to May period, industrial output expanded sharply by 68.8 percent from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.