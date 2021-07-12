India Inflation Unexpectedly Slows In June

India's consumer price inflation slowed in June, defying expectations for further acceleration, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 6.26 percent year-on-year following a 6.30 percent increase in May. Economists had forecast 6.58 percent inflation.



The consumer food price index climbed 5.15 percent annually following a 5.01 percent rise in the previous month.

Prices for food and beverages rose 5.58 percent annually. The clothing and footwear component of the CPI registered a 6.21 percent increase. Housing costs rose 3.75 percent. The fuel and light group registered a 12.68 percent rise.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.56 percent in May and the food price index climbed 1.19 percent.

