South Korea Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

The South Korea stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 85 points or 2.7 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,250-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly positive, with economic optimism tempered by coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following bargain hunting among the financial shares and automobile producers, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 28.52 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 3,246.47 after trading between 3,227.51 and 3,251.45. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 11.1 trillion won. There were 707 gainers and 168 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 2.49 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.18 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.53 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.38 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.31 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.42 percent, Naver advanced 0.72 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.92 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.79 percent, S-Oil soared 2.94 percent, POSCO perked 1.92 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.40 percent, KEPCO gathered 1.85 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 1.77 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.98 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shook off a mixed start on Monday and wound up with modest gains to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 126.02 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,996.18, while the NASDAQ added 31.32 points or 0.21 percent to end at 14,733.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.08 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,384.63.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the start of earnings season, with several big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday after two days of gains amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.10 a barrel.

