Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 70 points or 0.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,810-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly positive, with economic optimism tempered by coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 152.85 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 17,814.33 after trading between 17,759.90 and 17,947.90.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial surged 3.53 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial soared 2.56 percent, First Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.54 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.92 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.88 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.34 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.83 percent, MediaTek spiked 1.74 percent, Delta Electronics accelerated 1.53 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.48 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.19 percent and Taiwan Cement increased 0.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shook off a mixed start on Monday and wound up with modest gains to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 126.02 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,996.18, while the NASDAQ added 31.32 points or 0.21 percent to end at 14,733.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.08 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,384.63.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the start of earnings season, with several big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday after two days of gains amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.10 a barrel.

