New Study Shows Use Of Antibiotics Might Increase Chances Of Colon Cancer

Researchers at the European Society have recently concluded that the people under 50, who regularly use antibiotics, are more exposed to colon cancer. The study, presented at the Medical Oncology World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 adds to the reasons for freely administering antibiotics by the healthcare professionals.

According to National Institute of Health, the over usage of antibiotics can actually be counter-intuitive and kill the important bacteria that are required in the gastrointestinal tract. People who are overtly exposed to antibiotics can also contract Clostridioides difficile bacteria or any other bacteria that are usually antibiotic-resistant. The Center of Disease Control in the United States have also noted that antibiotics do not work on viruses and looking at the alarming rate of using antibiotics, the CDC has been advocating to reduce the usage of antibiotics. In the US, almost 30% of the prescribed antibiotics could be avoided, according to studies.

However, not all the antibiotics will result into colon cancer. For example, in the younger group of people, the over-usage of quinolones and sulfonamides/trimethoprim antibiotics can result into a cancer in the large intestine region.

Dr. Woodworth, assistant professor of infectious diseases, Emory University School of Medicine, said, "It may be that the antibiotics were prescribed for symptoms from a tumor that were misattributed to an infection, that comorbid conditions, such as IBD, could have increased likelihood of getting antibiotics and tumors, or, as the authors suggest, a more direct negative effect of antimicrobials on bacterial communities that may have otherwise helped protect from development of cancer."

According to authors of the research, "Our findings suggest antibiotics may have a role in colon tumor formation across all age groups, particularly in those aged less than 50 years. It is possible that exposure to antibiotics could be contributing to the observed increases in [early onset colorectal cancer], particularly in the proximal colon."

