New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In June

Food prices in New Zealand climbed 2.8 percent on year in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 1.8 percent increase in May.

In June 2021 compared with June 2020: fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.6 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.4 percent; grocery food prices increased 0.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were up 1.5 percent seasonally adjusted and 1.4 percent unadjusted.

In June, fruit and vegetable prices rose 9.4 percent on month (up 7.3 percent after seasonal adjustment); while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.0 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.1 percent (up 0.1 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.