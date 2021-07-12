Hong Kong Stock Market Poised To Extend Winning Streak

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 360 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,515-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly positive, with economic optimism tempered by coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the stocks, weakness from the casinos and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index improved 170.70 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 27,515.24 after trading between 27,420.35 and 27,741.19.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies was up 0.09 percent, while AIA Group and CNOOC both shed 0.48 percent, Alibaba Group advanced 0.97 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 3.43 percent, ANTA Sports declined 0.54 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.01 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plunged 1.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 1.08 percent, China Resources Land jumped 2.27 percent, CITIC rose 0.24 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 2.95 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.50 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 2.42 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.41 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China retreated 0.89 percent, Longfor perked 1.10 percent, Meituan climbed 2.15 percent, New World Development skidded 0.94 percent, Sands China dropped 0.49 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gathered 1.32 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 3.05 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 0.19 percent, WuXi Biologics added 0.82 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shook off a mixed start on Monday and wound up with modest gains to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 126.02 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,996.18, while the NASDAQ added 31.32 points or 0.21 percent to end at 14,733.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.08 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,384.63.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the start of earnings season, with several big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday after two days of gains amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.10 a barrel.

