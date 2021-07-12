Indonesia Stock Market May Challenge 6,100-Point Level

The Indonesia stock market on Monday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had eased just seven points or 0.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,080-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is slightly positive, with economic optimism tempered by coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 38.72 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 6,078.57 after trading between 6,055.99 and 6,097.12.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.35 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.55 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 1.29 percent, Bank Central Asia spiked 2.49 percent, Bank Mandiri added 0.43 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.05 percent, Indosat surged 6.17 percent, Indocement perked 0.23 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.12 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.93 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.13 percent, Astra International was up 0.20 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.33 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.54 percent, Timah plunged 3.37 percent, Bumi Resources declined 1.67 percent and Vale Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shook off a mixed start on Monday and wound up with modest gains to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 126.02 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,996.18, while the NASDAQ added 31.32 points or 0.21 percent to end at 14,733.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.08 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,384.63.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to record highs despite uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the start of earnings season, with several big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday after two days of gains amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.10 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com