Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains of the previous sessios, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,400 level, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with support from materials, mining and financial stocks. Traders remain concerned about the spread of the highly contagious variants in New South Wales.

New South Wales is bracing for further acceleration of infection rates after recording 89 new locally acquired cases on Monday, with a 70-year old man passing away.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 35.10 points or 0.48 percent to 7,368.60, after touching a high of 7,382.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 35.80 points or 0.47 percent to 7,640.70. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is up more than 1 percent. Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are edging up 0.4 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Oil Search and Beach energy are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Santos and Origin Energy are edging up 0.4 percent each. Woodside Petroleum is flat.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 1 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Xero are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Appen is flat. WiseTech Global is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Newcrest Mining and Gold Road Resources are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.3 percent. Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are flat.

In other news, shares in Nearmap are surging almost 15 percent as the aerial mapping firm is set to beat its full-year guidance for annual contract value (ACV), while it gears up for a patent infringement fight in the US.

Shares in Youfoodz are skyrocketing more than 77 percent after the ready-made meals provider received a 95 cents per share or $125 million bid from global food giant HelloFresh.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.749 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved modestly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday after showing a lack of direction early in the session. With the upward move, the major averages all reached new record closing highs.

The major averages all close in positive territory. The Dow climbed 126.02 points or 0.4 percent to 34,996.18, the Nasdaq edged up 31.32 points or 0.2 percent to 14,733.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.08 points or 0.4 percent to 4,384.63.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday after two days of gains amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.10 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis