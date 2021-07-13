European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price figures are due from Germany and France on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for June. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.3 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.

In the meantime, the Bank of England is slated to issue Financial Policy Committee Summary and Record.

At 2.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes final inflation figures for June. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to rise to 1.5 percent, as initially estimated, from 1.4 percent in May.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production and retail sales from Turkey and consumer prices from the Czech Republic are due. The Czech inflation is seen at 2.7 percent in June versus 2.9 percent in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.