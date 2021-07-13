Finland Current Account Balance Swing To Surplus

Finland's current account balance swung to surplus in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The current account balance registered a surplus of EUR 254 million in May versus a deficit of EUR 617 million in April.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 387 million versus EUR 135 million in the previous month.

The services trade deficit decreased to EUR 56 million in May from EUR 159 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a surplus of EUR 181 million, while the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 258 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 3.0 billion.

Economic News

