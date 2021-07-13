Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In June

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Producer and import prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in June.
The producer price index increased 1.7 percent annually in June and import prices accelerated 5.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.3 percent in June.
Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products, scrap and petroleum products were higher in June, the agency said.
Domestic sale prices grew 2.0 percent yearly in June and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.
