Czech Inflation Eases In June

The Czech consumer price inflation eased in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.9 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.

Prices for alcoholic beverages, tobacco grew by 6.7 percent yearly in June and transport cost gained 8.7 percent.

Health cost and prices of restaurants and hotels gained by 3.3 percent, each. Prices for clothing and footwear prices and education increased by 4.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in June. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

