UK Retail Sales Increase In June: BRC

UK retail sales logged a double-digit growth in June driven by the easing of lockdown restrictions, the British Retail Consortium reported Tuesday.

In June, retail sales advanced 13.1 percent on a yearly basis. Like-for-like sales were up 17 percent from the same period last year.

"Retail sales growth continued in June, albeit at a slower rate as the re-opening of hospitality and leisure sectors led to a dilution in consumer spending," Paul Martin, Retail Partner at KPMG, said.



The fight for share of wallet is underway, as consumers unleash pent up demand for social activities as restrictions in the UK continue to unwind, Martin added.

In June, while growth in food sales begun to slow, non-food sales were bolstered by growing consumer confidence and the continued unleashing of consumer demand, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

With many people taking staycations, or cheaper UK-based holidays, many have found they have a little extra to spend at the shops, with strong growth in-store in June, said Dickinson.

