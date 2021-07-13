France Inflation Accelerates In June

France's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in June driven by the rebound in manufactured goods prices, latest data from the statistical office Insee confirmed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 1.5 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May.



The harmonized inflation, which is for EU comparison, rose marginally to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Thus, the preliminary estimates for annual inflation were confirmed.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of fresh food and energy, accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Manufactured product prices advanced 0.7 percent, after falling in the previous four months. Food prices decreased 0.2 percent, after a 0.3 percent fall in May.

Energy price inflation slowed to 10.9 percent and services cost grew at a slower pace of 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent, revised from 0.2 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise in May. The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent in the previous month.

