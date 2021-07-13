North Carolina Set To Make Medical Marijuana Legal Soon

The North Carolina Senate is all set to vote on a bipartisan bill, which would make medical marijuana legally available for people with a set group of diseases. The bill is now gearing up for the next step before it becomes law in a Senate Committee on Finance meeting on July 20, which is one of the several committees the bill needs to clear before going on the Senate floor.

Across the U.S, medical marijuana is legal in 36 states and Washington, D.C., while recreational marijuana is legal in 18 states. So, North Carolina belongs to the minority category of those states, where marijuana is not legally allowed in any capacity, even as its northern neighbor, Virginia legalized recreational marijuana three years ago.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee, which has tribal land in Western North Carolina's Qualla Boundary, were the first to legalize marijuana in May when it decriminalized possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for people 21 and older on tribal lands.



Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, said, "States need revenue and they see the states around them that have legalized and they see that the sky didn't fall and that the murder rate didn't go up and that high school dropout rate didn't skyrocket. But one thing that did skyrocket was the revenue that that state was earning off the taxation and regulation of cannabis."

The North Carolina Senate Bill 711 or the NC Compassionate Care Act, could soon become a landmark legislation for the state, which has stayed away legalizing medical marijuana for the longest time possible.

The bill has the support of powerful Republicans such as Senator Bill Rabon (R-Southport) and Senate Majority Leader Kathy Harrington (R-Gastonia), both of whom are its primary sponsors.

The bill would allow a carefully selected group of people diagnosed by a doctor with a "debilitating medical condition" including cancer, epilepsy, positive HIV or AIDS status, or post traumatic stress disorder to have access to a medical marijuana card.

Should it pass, North Carolina would be "the most conservative state of all those states with just a very, very narrowly tailored focus just on folks with chronic conditions, end of life care," Senator Wiley Nickel (D-Cary), said at a Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill on July 1.

A locally conducted poll found that 73 percent of North Carolina people supported legalizing medical marijuana and a little more than half were in favor of recreational marijuana legalization. Of those polled, 64 percent voters said that legalizing marijuana would help the .

