South Korea Stock Market Due For Profit Taking

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,270-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with inflation concerns offset by support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and stocks, while the oil and chemical companies were mixed.



For the day, the index advanced 24.91 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 3,271.38 after trading between 3,253.24 and 3,273.90. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 13.2 trillion won. There were 643 gainers and 207 decliners.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.77 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.36 percent, Hana Financial advanced 1.27 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.13 percent, LG Electronics accelerated 3.15 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.50 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.74 percent, Naver soared 5.38 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.06 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 5.49 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.43 percent, SK Innovation gathered 0.18 percent, POSCO perked 0.15 percent, SK Telecom slid 0.31 percent, KEPCO was up 0.20 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.23 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow dropped 107.39 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 34,888.79, while the NASDAQ sank 55.59 points or 0.38 percent to end at 14,677.65 and the S&P 500 fell 15.42 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,369.21.

Stocks moved lower in afternoon trading as treasury yields rose after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The lower close on Wall Street also came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. saw the biggest monthly increase in thirteen years in June.

On the earnings front, financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both saw quarterly results that beat estimates, while snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) also reported better than expected second quarter results.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid expectations crude stockpiles may have dropped last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.15 or 1.6 percent at $75.25 a barrel.

