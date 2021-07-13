Rally May Stall For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with inflation concerns offset by support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 19.67 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,166.81 after trading between 3,162.04 and 3,175.21. Volume was 1.61 billion shares worth 1.29 billion Singapore dollars. There were 282 gainers and 213 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.66 percent, while CapitaLand added 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.47 percent, City Developments rose 0.29 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International was up 0.24 percent, DBS Group soared 1.30 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.59 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 1.07 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust fell 0.46 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust and SembCorp Industries both climbed 0.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 1.25 percent, SATS shed 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 0.60 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 1.60 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.25 percent, SingTel gained 0.44 percent, United Overseas Bank jumped 1.00 percent, Wilmar International rallied 1.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.13 percent and Singapore Press Holdings, Keppel Corp and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow dropped 107.39 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 34,888.79, while the NASDAQ sank 55.59 points or 0.38 percent to end at 14,677.65 and the S&P 500 fell 15.42 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,369.21.

Stocks moved lower in afternoon trading as treasury yields rose after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The lower close on Wall Street also came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. saw the biggest monthly increase in thirteen years in June.

On the earnings front, financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both saw quarterly results that beat estimates, while snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) also reported better than expected second quarter results.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid expectations crude stockpiles may have dropped last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.15 or 1.6 percent at $75.25 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide an advance estimate for Q2 gross domestic product later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on quarter and 14.2 percent on year. That follows the 3.1 percent quarterly increase and the 0.2 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.

