South Korea Export Prices Spike 12.7% On Year In June

Export prices in South Korea were up 12.7 percent on year in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - up from 12.6 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, prices added 0.7 percent - slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous month.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine prices gained 2.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 0.7 percent on month and 12.8 percent on year.

Import prices jumped an annual 14.0 percent last month, easing slightly from the 14.2 percent increase in May. Import prices were up 2.3 percent on month, slowing from 3.0 percent a month earlier.

