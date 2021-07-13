Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Red Light For Wednesday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 810 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,960-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with inflation concerns offset by support from crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 448.17 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 27,963.41 after trading between 27,612.69 and 28,052.32.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 1.03 percent, while AIA Group soared 3.08 percent, Alibaba Group skyrocketed 3.95 percent, Alibaba Health Info perked 0.13 percent, ANTA Sports gained 0.33 percent, China Life Insurance and Xiaomi Corporation both gathered 1.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 2.18 percent, China Resources Land strengthened 0.48 percent, CITIC advanced 1.09 percent, CNOOC was up 0.24 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 0.57 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 0.25 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 1.61 percent, Henderson Land jumped 1.64 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.82 percent, Longfor spiked 2.54 percent, Meituan surged 3.44 percent, New World Development improved 0.54 percent, Sands China rallied 1.47 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties perked 1.13 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.37 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 3.10 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow dropped 107.39 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 34,888.79, while the NASDAQ sank 55.59 points or 0.38 percent to end at 14,677.65 and the S&P 500 fell 15.42 points or 0.35 percent to close at 4,369.21.

Stocks moved lower in afternoon trading as treasury yields rose after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The lower close on Wall Street also came after the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. saw the biggest monthly increase in thirteen years in June.

On the earnings front, financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) both saw quarterly results that beat estimates, while snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) also reported better than expected second quarter results.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid expectations crude stockpiles may have dropped last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.15 or 1.6 percent at $75.25 a barrel.

