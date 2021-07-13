Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher after briefly treading in the red at open on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,400 level, ignoring the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, on local data that showed an improvement in consumer confidence. However, traders remain concerned amid the worsening domestic situation in New South Wales.

NSW authorities reported 97 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the lockdown in Greater Sydney extended for at least another two weeks until July 30 amid the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants to previously unaffected areas. Victoria recorded 1 new case overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 29.30 points or 0.40 percent to 7,361.40, after touching a high of 7,366.3 and a low of 7,326.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.80 points or 0.31 percent to 7,636.00. Australian stocks ended nearly flat with a negative bias on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources and OZ Minerals are adding more than 1 percent each. Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are edging up 0.2 percent each.

Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices climbed overnight. Oil Search, Beach energy and Santos are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum are adding more than 1 percent each.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging up 0.4 percent, Xero is gaining almost 3 percent and Appen is adding almost 2 percent. Afterpay and Zip are losing almost 9 percent on news that Apple is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in instalments over time, rivalling the "buy now, pay later" offerings.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is flat and ANZ Banking is edging down 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each.

National Australia Bank confirmed on Tuesday it was in talks with Citigroup to potentially buy the U.S. bank's Australian consumer .

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent, while Northern Star Resources, Gold Road Resources and Newcrest Mining are adding more than 1 percent each. Resolute Mining is losing more than 1 percent.

In economic news, consumer confidence in Australia remains firm in July, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed on Wednesday as its sentiment index gained 1.5 percent to a score of 108.8, up from 107.2 in June. Confidence has held up overall despite a sharp fall in NSW as other states - notably Victoria and Western Australia - recorded strong bounce-backs from COVID-related disruptions in June. The modest sentiment increase in July follows a 9.8 percent fall in the Index over the previous two months (April to June).

The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low of 0.25 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.745 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved back to the downside during trading on Tuesday after ending the previous session modestly higher. With the drop on the day, the major averages pulled back off Monday's record closing highs.

The major averages all finished the day in negative territory. The Dow slipped 107.39 points or 0.3 percent to 34,888.79, the Nasdaq fell 55.59 points or 0.4 percent to 14,677.65 and the S&P 500 dipped 15.42 points or 0.4 percent to 4,369.21.

Meanwhile, the major European ended the day roughly flat. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index all ended the day just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday amid expectations crude stockpiles may have dropped last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $1.15 or 1.6 percent at $75.25 a barrel.

