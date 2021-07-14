European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for June. Inflation is seen rising to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent in May. Factory gate inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8 percent from 4.6 percent a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue final consumer prices for June. The final CPI is forecast to climb 2.6 percent annually, in line with flash estimate.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer prices for June. Economists expect inflation to ease to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish monthly industrial production report. Eurozone industrial output is forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in April.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold one-week repo rate at 19.00 percent.

