Dutch Exports Rises In May

Dutch exports and imports increased in May, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Wednesday.

Merchandise exports grew 22.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 25.7 percent rise in April. Exports increased for the fifth consecutive month.

The latest growth was the second largest since the survey started in 1995, the agency said.

In May, more oil and chemical products, transport equipment, metal products and machinery were mainly exported, the agency said.

Imports increased 20.7 percent annually in May, after a 22.5 percent rise in the prior month. Imports rose for the fifth straight month.

