Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production declined more than estimated in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent month-on-month in May. In the initial estimate, output decreased 5.9 percent.

Shipment declined 5.5 percent monthly in May and inventories fell 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, inventory ration increased by 1.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 21.1 percent in May. In the initial estimate, output rose 22.0 percent.

Capacity utilization fell 6.8 percent monthly in May and gained 31.3 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.