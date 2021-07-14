Finland Inflation Slows In June

Finland's consumer price inflation eased in June, data from statistics Finland on Wednesday.

The consumer prices increased 1.97 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.23 percent rise in May.

Prices of petrol, diesel, detached houses and capital repair on detached houses had the largest upward impacts on the consumer price index increased from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.05 percent in June, after a 0.15 percent increase in May.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 monthly and increased 1.9 percent from a year ago in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.