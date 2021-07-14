India Wholesale Price Inflation Eases In June

India's wholesale price inflation eased in June, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index increased 12.07 percent year-on-year in June, after a 12.94 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 12.23 percent rise.

The primary articles price index grew 7.74 percent annually in June, after a 9.61 percent increase in the previous month.

Food prices rose to 6.66 percent in June, after a 8.11 percent growth in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices accelerated 37.61 percent in May, following a 20.94 percent rise in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 10.88 percent in June, following a 10.83 percent gain in the previous month.

The final wholesale prices rose 10.74 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.75 percent in June.

