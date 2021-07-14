Hungary Industrial Production Rises As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production rose in May, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 40.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 59.2 percent rise in April, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased 39.1 percent yearly in May, as initially estimated.

The growth in the manufacture of transport equipment and electrical equipment was above average, while the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations extended in the least degree, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.4 percent in May, after a 3.2 percent decline in the preceding month, as estimated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.