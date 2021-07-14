Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open on a slightly positive note on Wednesday, tracking higher bullion prices. However, weak crude oil prices and caution ahead of the central bank's policy announcement may limit market's upside.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada dropped by 0.6% in May, after sliding 2.1% in April.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 10 AM ET. Investors will also be eyeing the bank's accompanying statement for its outlook on the .

Investors will be looking ahead to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committe for hints on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in materials shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 37.57 points or 0.19% at 20,270.65. The index moved in a tight range between 20,250.82 and 20,316.84.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) announced after trading hours on Tuesday that it posted net revenue of $246.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 121.7% from a year ago. Adjusted net income was $0.19 per diluted share, compared to loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the first quarter of the previous year.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) and Cogeco Inc (CGO.TO) are scheduled to announce their earnings today.

Asian stocks closed broadly lower on Wednesday, as rising U.S. inflation triggered concerns that the Federal Reserve may raise rates sooner than expected.

European stocks are weak with investors making cautious moves amid concerns about the impact higher prices will have on economies around the world.

According to official data released this morning, U.K.'s consumer inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1% in May. Economists expected inflation to climb to 2.2%.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone industrial production fell 1% on a monthly basis in May, reversing a 0.6% rise in April. The pace of decline exceeded the economists' forecast of -0.2%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are down $0.27 or 0.36% at $74.98 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $16.40 or 0.91% at $1,826.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.230 or 0.88% at $26.370 an ounce.

