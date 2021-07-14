Soft Start Seen For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 60 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,150-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower, thanks mainly to sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were barely down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 13.66 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,153.15 after trading between 3,148.50 and 3,175.18. Volume was 1.58 billion shares worth 1.02 billion Singapore dollars. There were 257 decliners and 208 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT sank 0.66 percent, while CapitaLand slid 0.26 percent, City Developments retreated 0.86 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International tanked 0.96 percent, DBS Group plunged 1.02 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.60 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.19 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 1.83 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 0.94 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.16 percent, SATS lost 0.51 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.94 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 0.80 percent, Singapore Exchange skidded 0.88 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.57 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.34 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 0.72 percent and Wilmar International, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage and SingTel were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but then cooled and hugged the unchanged line, eventually finishing mixed and flat.

The Dow added 44.44 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 34,993.23, while the NASDAQ lost 32.70 points or 0.22 percent to end at 14,644.95 and the S&P 500 rose 5.09 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,374.30.

Stocks moved to the upside early in the session amid a positive reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks before the House Financial Services Committee, which suggested the central bank is not likely to begin tightening monetary policy anytime soon.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts. The Beige Book noted the U.S. strengthened from late May to early July, with the pace of growth described as moderate to robust.

On the earnings front, financial giant Citigroup (C) reported better than expected Q2 earnings, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported a narrower than expected Q2 loss on revenues that exceeded estimates. Bank of America (BAC) reported Q2 earnings that beat expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a drop in gasoline demand. Data showing a drop in China's first-half crude imports also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August tumbled $2.12 or 2.8 percent at $73.13 a barrel.

