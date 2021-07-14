Taiwan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 190 points or 1.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,850-point plateau and it may see continued selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower, thanks mainly to sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were barely down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement companies, gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.77 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 17,845.75 after trading between 17,716.44 and 17,940.86.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.60 percent, while Fubon Financial spiked 2.49 percent, First Financial collected 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.99 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.19 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.43 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.85 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.27 percent, MediaTek added 0.43 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.21 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.49 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.19 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.77 percent and Mega Financial and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but then cooled and hugged the unchanged line, eventually finishing mixed and flat.

The Dow added 44.44 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 34,993.23, while the NASDAQ lost 32.70 points or 0.22 percent to end at 14,644.95 and the S&P 500 rose 5.09 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,374.30.

Stocks moved to the upside early in the session amid a positive reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks before the House Financial Services Committee, which suggested the central bank is not likely to begin tightening monetary policy anytime soon.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts. The Beige Book noted the U.S. strengthened from late May to early July, with the pace of growth described as moderate to robust.

On the earnings front, financial giant Citigroup (C) reported better than expected Q2 earnings, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported a narrower than expected Q2 loss on revenues that exceeded estimates. Bank of America (BAC) reported Q2 earnings that beat expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a drop in gasoline demand. Data showing a drop in China's first-half crude imports also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August tumbled $2.12 or 2.8 percent at $73.13 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis