Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 810 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,780-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is flat to lower, thanks mainly to sinking crude oil prices. The European markets were barely down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares, property stocks and casinos were tempered by support from the companies.

For the day, the index dropped 175.95 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 27,787.46 after trading between 27,708.71 and 27,965.39.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tumbled 1.95 percent, while AIA Group skidded 1.80 percent, Alibaba Group advanced 0.58 percent, Alibaba Health Info jumped 1.27 percent, ANTA Sports was up 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance sank 1.29 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.45 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.53 percent, China Resources Land retreated 1.74 percent, CITIC plunged 2.28 percent, CNOOC fell 1.07 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 3.42 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 1.09 percent, Hang Lung Properties slipped 0.53 percent, Henderson Land plummeted 2.42 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.65 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.12 percent, Longfor tanked 2.12 percent, Meituan declined 1.69 percent, New World Development was down 0.27 percent, Sands China slid 0.80 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 1.20 percent, Techtronic Industries surrendered 1.33 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.56 percent and WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 6.47 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Wednesday but then cooled and hugged the unchanged line, eventually finishing mixed and flat.

The Dow added 44.44 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 34,993.23, while the NASDAQ lost 32.70 points or 0.22 percent to end at 14,644.95 and the S&P 500 rose 5.09 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,374.30.

Stocks moved to the upside early in the session amid a positive reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks before the House Financial Services Committee, which suggested the central bank is not likely to begin tightening monetary policy anytime soon.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts. The Beige Book noted the U.S. strengthened from late May to early July, with the pace of growth described as moderate to robust.

On the earnings front, financial giant Citigroup (C) reported better than expected Q2 earnings, while Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported a narrower than expected Q2 loss on revenues that exceeded estimates. Bank of America (BAC) reported Q2 earnings that beat expectations but on weaker than expected revenues.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a drop in gasoline demand. Data showing a drop in China's first-half crude imports also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August tumbled $2.12 or 2.8 percent at $73.13 a barrel.

