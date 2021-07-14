Australia Jobless Rate Sinks To 4.9% In June

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was beneath expectations for 5.0 percent and down from 5.1 percent in May.

The Australian added 29.100 jobs last month - shy of forecasts for the addition of 30,000 jobs following the increase of 115,200 jobs in the previous month.

The participation rate was 66.2 percent - missing forecasts for 66.3 percent but unchanged from the May reading.

