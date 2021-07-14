Japanese Market Significantly Lower

The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 28,400 level, following the lack of cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders remain cautious amid the continued acceleration in the new wave of cases, particularly in Olympic city Tokyo.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 248.11 points or 0.87 percent to 28,360.38, after hitting a low of 28,346.20 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.3 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is edging down 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are losing almost 1 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.5 percent.

The major exporters are weak. Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are losing more than 1 percent each, while Canon and Panasonic are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Among the other major losers, Nikon is losing more than 5 percent, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is down almost 4 percent and Kyowa Kirin is declining more than 3 percent, while Hitachi, Inpex, IHI, Japan Exchange Group, Keisei Electric Railway, Chubu Electric Power, Mazda Motor and Yamaha Motor are all down almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, there are no major gainers.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 110 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday following the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Eventually, the major averages ended the day little changed. While the Nasdaq edged down 32.70 points or 0.2 percent to 14,644.95, the Dow inched up 44.44 points or 0.1 percent to 34,933.23 and the S&P 500 crept up 5.09 points or 0.1 percent to 4,374.30.



Meanwhile, European stocks showed a modest move to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a drop in gasoline demand. Data showing a drop in China's first-half crude imports also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August tumbled $2.12 or 2.8 percent at $73.13 a barrel.

