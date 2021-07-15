European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment data from the UK is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.7 percent in three months to May.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer price data for June. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 1.3 percent and in line with preliminary estimate.



In the meantime, Poland's final consumer price data is due for June. According to flash estimate, consumer prices grew 4.4 percent annually after rising 4.7 percent in May.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England publishes Credit Conditions survey results.

