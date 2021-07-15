Japan Tertiary Activity Falls In May

Japan's tertiary activity declined for the second straight month in May, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.

The tertiary activity index fell 2.7 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.8 percent decrease in April.

Among the individual components, medical, care and welfare, living and amusement-related services, wholesale trade, information and communications, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance, retail trade, and goods rental and leasing declined in May.

Meanwhile, -related services, real estate, flat industry, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity increased 10.3 percent in May, following a 9.9 percent rise in the previous month.

