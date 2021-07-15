Indonesia Trade Surplus Increases In June

Indonesia's trade surplus increased in June, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus increased to $1.316 billion in June from $1.246 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.23 billion.

In May, the trade surplus was $2.698 billion.

Exports grew 54.46 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a rise of 49.9 percent.

Imports rose 60.12 percent annually in June. Economists had forecast a increase of 51.35 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 9.52 percent and imports grew 21.03 percent in June.

