Poland Inflation Slows In June

Poland's consumer price inflation eased in June, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 4.7 percent increase in May, as estimated.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 16.5 percent yearly in June. Prices for restaurant and hotels, and education rose by 5.7 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month, as initially estimated.

Economic News

