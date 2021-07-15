South Africa Wholesale Sales Growth Slows In May

South Africa's wholesale sales grew at a softer pace in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales grew an unadjusted 31.3 percent year-on-year in May, after a 69.5 percent rise in April. Sales rose for the third straight month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent in May, after a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month.

For the three months ended in May, wholesale sales rose 3.3 percent, after a 2.7 percent increase in the previous three months ended in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.