Philly Fed Index Drops Much More Than Expected In July

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday showed a slowdown in the pace of growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity in the month of July.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity fell to 21.9 in July from 30.7 in June, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to slip to 28.0.

Meanwhile, the report said the diffusion index for future general activity tumbled to 48.6 in July from a nearly 30-year high of 69.2 in June.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.